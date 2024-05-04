Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.06

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.06 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 64.70 ($0.81). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 131,897 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.06. The company has a market capitalization of £48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

