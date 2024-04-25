Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$217.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$210.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$182.56.

TSE:TRI opened at C$209.09 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$159.25 and a 12-month high of C$217.83. The firm has a market cap of C$94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$211.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$196.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

