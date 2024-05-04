Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.88.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ASND opened at $137.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average of $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

