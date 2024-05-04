TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $402.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.26. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

