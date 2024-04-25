Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$25.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.60.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$20.80 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

