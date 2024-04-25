Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading 7% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 19,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.
