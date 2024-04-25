Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 1,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.00% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

