Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.90. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
TSE AOT opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.54.
About Ascot Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.