Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.90. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

TSE AOT opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

About Ascot Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.