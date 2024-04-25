Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Hovde Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

