Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.76.

AMZN opened at $176.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

