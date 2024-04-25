Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HSBC from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. Intel has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 14.2% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 135,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

