Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

