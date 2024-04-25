iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 263,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period.

BATS ECH opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

