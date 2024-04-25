Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $44.70.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

