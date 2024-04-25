Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,473.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

