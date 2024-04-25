iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.