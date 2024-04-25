Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,564,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

