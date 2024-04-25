Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,950 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.72 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

