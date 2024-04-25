Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $95,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

