CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.08. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 over the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

