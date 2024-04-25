CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.15.

CSGP stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after acquiring an additional 596,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,569,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,256,000 after acquiring an additional 319,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,528,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

