CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 2.3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.31 and last traded at $82.31. 13,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 560,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

