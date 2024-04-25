ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading Down 2.6%

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. 273,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,559,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.