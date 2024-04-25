Cwm LLC Purchases 77,138 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 165.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.30% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after buying an additional 2,329,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,968,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 444,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,187,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

