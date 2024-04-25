Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 242.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $754.72 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $952.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $949.85.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

