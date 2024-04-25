FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FMAR opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $657.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.50.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

