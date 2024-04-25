Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,993 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $85,765,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $120.19 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.