Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $641.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

