Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,232 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. CWM LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 225,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 72,325 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 639,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

