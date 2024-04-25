Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.63.

TSE TSU opened at C$43.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 286.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$44.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.67.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7177792 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Insiders have sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

