Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Down 2.5%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.97. 3,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.57.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

