Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading Up 7.7%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 8,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.81 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

