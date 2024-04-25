Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 29th

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 29th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 26th.

BKKT opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.00 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bakkt will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Marc D'annunzio sold 50,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $44,217.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 566,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth $7,185,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bakkt by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,928,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 623,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

