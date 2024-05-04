Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SEAT opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth about $178,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth about $10,436,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

