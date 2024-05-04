ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $34.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get ExlService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 420.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,006 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.