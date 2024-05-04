Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $954.38.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $782.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $947.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.19. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $131.06 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 122.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $3,154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 630.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

