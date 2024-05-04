Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITI. StockNews.com downgraded Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $67,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $67,653.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,968 shares of company stock worth $522,947. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 0.6% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 552,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iteris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 282,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 45,244 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

