Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Lowered to $800.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $937.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $954.38.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $782.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $131.06 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

