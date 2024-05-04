Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,986.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.67 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

