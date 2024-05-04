Cwm LLC Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

