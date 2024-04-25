Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.53% of Oxus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

