FY2026 EPS Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Solar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

CSIQ stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

