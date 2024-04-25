Duality Advisers LP Buys 2,477 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

WMS stock opened at $160.32 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.