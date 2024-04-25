Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,336 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

