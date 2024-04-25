European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ERE.UN

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$216.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.61%.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.