Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $189.29 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $4,419,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

