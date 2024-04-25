Financial Analysis: Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) vs. HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of HilleVax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and HilleVax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.49 million ($0.34) -4.35 HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.04) -4.14

Profitability

Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -26.07% -24.49% HilleVax N/A -48.17% -38.05%

Volatility and Risk

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass Therapeutics and HilleVax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 HilleVax 0 0 3 0 3.00

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 508.11%. HilleVax has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 143.77%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than HilleVax.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats HilleVax on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

