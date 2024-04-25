First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 1.82. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

