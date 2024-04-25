Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

