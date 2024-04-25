First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,436 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 256.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 503.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 391,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

